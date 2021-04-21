BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the March 15th total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,988,000. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 373.8% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 78,894 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $765,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 105,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund alerts:

DMB stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $11.79 and a one year high of $15.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.