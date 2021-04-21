Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Upgraded to “Neutral” by BTIG Research

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.11% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.
Shares of BRG opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.03. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 206.28 and a quick ratio of 206.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83.
In related news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $213,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,989 shares of company stock valued at $129,098 and have sold 24,574 shares valued at $285,244. Corporate insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 4.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 26.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.
