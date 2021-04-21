Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Upgraded to “Neutral” by BTIG Research

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.69.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Shares of BRG opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.03. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 206.28 and a quick ratio of 206.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $213,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,989 shares of company stock valued at $129,098 and have sold 24,574 shares valued at $285,244. Corporate insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 4.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 26.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.