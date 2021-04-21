Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) Shares Down 6.1%

Bluejay Mining plc (LON:JAY) shares traded down 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.01 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.26 ($0.11). 4,456,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 3,560,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.80 ($0.11).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 30.55, a current ratio of 33.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of £80.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.53.

Bluejay Mining Company Profile (LON:JAY)

Bluejay Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom, Greenland, and Finland. The company explores for ilmenite, copper, cobalt, zinc, nickel, gold, lead, titanium, and silver deposits, as well as PGM metals. Its flagship project is the Dundas ilmenite project located in Greenland.

