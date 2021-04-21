Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.09.

BLMN traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.81. 1,359,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $812.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.14 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,596 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $20,071,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,003,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $18,923,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,333,000 after acquiring an additional 632,506 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.