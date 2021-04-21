BLB&B Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 69.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,453 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 14.4% in the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 45.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 367,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.1% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 15,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.48 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $137.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.00.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

