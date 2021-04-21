BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 421 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 218,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $172.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.89 and its 200 day moving average is $142.75.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus upped their price target on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.61.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

