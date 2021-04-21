BLB&B Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,772,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,165,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

MDY opened at $486.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $477.42 and its 200 day moving average is $427.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $269.62 and a 12-month high of $497.16.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

