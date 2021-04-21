BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

APD opened at $284.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.41 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

