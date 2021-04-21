BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $779,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after purchasing an additional 485,859 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $163,018,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $378.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.79 and its 200-day moving average is $343.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $250.00 and a 52 week high of $384.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

