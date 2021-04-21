Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund stock opened at $13.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $13.49.
Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile
