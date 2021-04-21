Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

BGX opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $14.46.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

