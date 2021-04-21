Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.
BGX opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $14.46.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
