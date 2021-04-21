BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $944.00 at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $924.00 to $944.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus boosted their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $858.23.

NYSE:BLK opened at $804.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $751.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $705.07. The stock has a market cap of $122.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $451.35 and a 1 year high of $827.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total value of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,743 shares of company stock valued at $31,379,157. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

