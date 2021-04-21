BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Shares Bought by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the third quarter worth about $138,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the third quarter worth about $224,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

NYSE:BYM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,712. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $16.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.