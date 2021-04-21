Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.12 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) will announce sales of $215.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $207.81 million to $220.05 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $223.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $889.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $858.33 million to $908.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $905.23 million, with estimates ranging from $890.06 million to $915.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLKB shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $1,645,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,970,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $361,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $3,177,815. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,523. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $45.77 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.89.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

