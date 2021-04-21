Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) PT Lowered to $90.00

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.41% from the company’s previous close.

BKI has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.35.

Shares of BKI opened at $74.13 on Monday. Black Knight has a 12-month low of $65.22 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.77.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that Black Knight will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

