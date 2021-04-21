Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.64

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.64 and traded as high as C$4.04. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$3.97, with a volume of 23,888 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cormark lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.10 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

The stock has a market cap of C$226.02 million and a PE ratio of -61.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$56.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

