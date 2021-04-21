BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Raised to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.42% from the stock’s previous close.

BJRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

BJRI stock opened at $58.33 on Monday. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.10 and a 200-day moving average of $44.60.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $469,823.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $669,446.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $82,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth approximately $570,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2,769.8% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 46,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 15.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

