Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 959,200 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the March 15th total of 754,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ BTBT opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.34. Bit Digital has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $955,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $1,503,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $3,313,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth $5,258,000. 0.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

