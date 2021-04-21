Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Trading Up 4.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) rose 4.9% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bioventus traded as high as $15.51 and last traded at $15.50. Approximately 762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 280,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

In other Bioventus news, SVP Katrina J. Church acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.43 million.

Bioventus Company Profile (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

