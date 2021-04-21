Bifrost (BFC) (BFC) Price Up 14.6% Over Last Week

Bifrost (BFC) (CURRENCY:BFC) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Bifrost (BFC) coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bifrost (BFC) has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. Bifrost (BFC) has a total market capitalization of $106.74 million and $1.34 million worth of Bifrost (BFC) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00063300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.78 or 0.00276324 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $575.30 or 0.01027060 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00025107 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.76 or 0.00661898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,155.66 or 1.00252226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bifrost (BFC) Coin Profile

Bifrost (BFC)’s total supply is 3,968,584,074 coins and its circulating supply is 536,822,115 coins. Bifrost (BFC)’s official Twitter account is @BIFROSTio

According to CryptoCompare, “Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that enables developers to use multiple blockchain protocols simultaneously and seamlessly. “

