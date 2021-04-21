BHK Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,737 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,240,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,336 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,908,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,962,000 after acquiring an additional 584,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,481,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,582,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,548,000 after acquiring an additional 892,816 shares during the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RY traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $92.00. The company had a trading volume of 28,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,197. The stock has a market cap of $131.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.27. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $95.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Fundamental Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.