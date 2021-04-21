Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Holdings Trimmed by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,383 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Best Buy makes up approximately 2.3% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $310,188.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,655 shares of company stock valued at $4,784,245. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,681. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.05 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.05.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

