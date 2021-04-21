Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY opened at $16.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.05. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

