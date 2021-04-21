Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.80

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05). Beowulf Mining shares last traded at GBX 4.14 ($0.05), with a volume of 120,192 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50.

About Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM)

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include Kallak magnetite iron ore deposit that is located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg license, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects, which are located in Eastern Finland; Raapysjarvi exploration permit, which is a 716 hector exploration area located in the municipality of Tuusniemi in Eastern Finland; Karhunmaki project, which located in Lapua municipality within the Southern Ostrobothnia region in Western Finland; Mitrovica project, which is located in northern Kosovo and covering an area of 55 square kilometers; and Viti project that is located in south-eastern Kosovo and covering an area of 213 square kilometers.

