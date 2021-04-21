Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

BSY opened at $49.71 on Monday. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.49.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.80 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $4,485,147.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,576,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,506,983.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $907,630.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,677,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,030,369.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 588,545 shares of company stock worth $27,861,163.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,001.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,718,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,717 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,372,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,610,000 after purchasing an additional 371,455 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 15,065.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,016 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 35,900.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,729,000 after purchasing an additional 359,000 shares during the period. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

