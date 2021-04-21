Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Position Boosted by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.38% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $13,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7,064.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after purchasing an additional 153,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,567,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBBY traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 125,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,666,968. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

