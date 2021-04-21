Beacon Securities Weighs in on goeasy Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Analysts at Beacon Securities upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for goeasy in a research report issued on Friday, April 16th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $9.61 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.42. Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GSY. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$106.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$122.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$108.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$151.50.

goeasy stock opened at C$139.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.64, a current ratio of 12.48 and a quick ratio of 12.35. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$35.26 and a 1 year high of C$151.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$128.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$101.12.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$173.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$170.33 million.

In other news, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total value of C$1,835,093.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,969 shares in the company, valued at C$25,346,516.74. Also, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 11,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.04, for a total transaction of C$1,404,173.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,682,929.92. Insiders sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371 in the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.54%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

