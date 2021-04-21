Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 39,242 JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 39,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned about 0.42% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 452,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after buying an additional 36,327 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 25,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 349,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 208,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 258,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$54.07 during midday trading on Wednesday. 5,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,878. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.38 and a 52-week high of $56.69.

