Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,604,000 after acquiring an additional 304,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,027,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,428,000 after buying an additional 35,894 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,104,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 457,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,813,000 after purchasing an additional 33,346 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.70. 3,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,040. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $220.85 and a one year high of $388.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.82.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.