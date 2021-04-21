Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 0.9% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

NYSE:T traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $30.11. The stock had a trading volume of 629,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,896,133. The company has a market capitalization of $214.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

