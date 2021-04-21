Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 2,665 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,997,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 390.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,252,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,428 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,309,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,488,000 after acquiring an additional 801,541 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,545,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,681,000 after acquiring an additional 505,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,873,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.99. 159,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,451. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.63. The firm has a market cap of $68.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

