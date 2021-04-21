Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €90.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Independent Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €88.27 ($103.84).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €86.18 ($101.39) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €83.61 and its 200-day moving average is €72.86. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a one year high of €90.68 ($106.68).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

