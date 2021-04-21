Base Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $230,297.00 (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00004063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.32 million and approximately $230,297.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol (BASE) is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 2,735,432 coins and its circulating supply is 1,915,910 coins. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

