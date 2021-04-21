Bartlett & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $12,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $46,857,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 943,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,276,000 after acquiring an additional 412,207 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,067,000 after acquiring an additional 387,700 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $8,714,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 67,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFR opened at $111.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.73. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $119.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $357.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.61 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $1,812,332.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,123.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

