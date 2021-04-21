Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 1.1% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Illinois Tool Works worth $56,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITW stock opened at $223.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.66 and a 52 week high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.