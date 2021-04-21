Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $133,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 143.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 25.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,277.43 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,209.71 and a 52 week high of $2,318.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,130.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,873.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total transaction of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,342.42.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.