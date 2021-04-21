Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $78.34 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for about 1.6% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $78,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE opened at $370.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $115.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $369.32 and a 200 day moving average of $296.24. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.