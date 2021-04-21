Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 533 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $46,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total value of $559,578.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH opened at $259.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $145.61 and a 12-month high of $263.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.77.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.18.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

