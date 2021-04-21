Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 9,259 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,259 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $28,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GD opened at $183.70 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.67 and a fifty-two week high of $186.00. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.43 and a 200-day moving average of $157.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.06.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

