Barry Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. General Mills comprises about 2.4% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,698,000 after purchasing an additional 430,745 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,619,000 after purchasing an additional 42,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,294,000 after purchasing an additional 102,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,955,000 after purchasing an additional 94,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,532 shares of company stock worth $3,821,346 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GIS opened at $62.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

