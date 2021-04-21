Barry Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Newmont by 36,297.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 14,882 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Newmont by 3,146.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 31,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 30,739 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,522 shares of company stock worth $1,609,107 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEM opened at $65.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average is $60.89. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.