Barry Investment Advisors LLC Takes $547,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

Newmont stock opened at $65.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.89. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,199,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,522 shares of company stock worth $1,609,107 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

