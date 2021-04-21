Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,942 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,545,932 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,010,000 after purchasing an additional 628,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,313,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,525,000 after purchasing an additional 285,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,858,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,685,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $306,475,000 after purchasing an additional 96,061 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,973,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $198,347,000 after purchasing an additional 858,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $53.34 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WBA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

