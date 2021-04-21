Barry Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 2.2% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Intel by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after buying an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Intel by 100,766.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Intel by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after buying an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $255.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

