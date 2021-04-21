Barry Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 22,174 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 219.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,174 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACI. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $20.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.91 and a 52-week high of $20.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

