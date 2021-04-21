Barnett & Company Inc. Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 31.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,620. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.65 and its 200 day moving average is $90.85. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.67 and a 52 week high of $101.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.