Barnett & Company Inc. Acquires New Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000. Federal Agricultural Mortgage accounts for about 1.7% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc. owned 0.30% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGM traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.28. 229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,268. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $52.27 and a twelve month high of $103.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $63.75 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%.

In related news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $438,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,098 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,599.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,994,050. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

