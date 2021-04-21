Barnett & Company Inc. Acquires 6,750 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 12,741 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,653,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 143.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 68,259 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,121. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $15.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

