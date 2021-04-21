Barclays Initiates Coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA)

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

NYSE NAPA opened at $18.35 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $16.40 and a 52 week high of $20.73.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.33% of The Duckhorn Portfolio as of its most recent SEC filing.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

