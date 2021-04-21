Barclays Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €5.20 Price Target

Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) received a €5.20 ($6.12) price target from stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.10% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) price objective on Air France-KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Air France-KLM currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €3.13 ($3.68).

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM stock opened at €4.72 ($5.56) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.61. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.